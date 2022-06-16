Tyreece Simpson (left) in action for Swindon last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

But Fry got the impression The Tractor Boys were not keen on selling to a potential promotion rival.

Simpson (20) made a strong impact during a loan spell at League Two side Swindon Town last season when he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances.

"He’s a young player who will only get better,” Fry said. “I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”

Simpson refused to sign the new deal offered to him at Portman Road last season and subsequently handed in a transfer request.

Ipswich, who are the favourites for the 2022-23 League One title, took up their option to extend his contract by a further 12 months at the end of the campaign so they can insist on a fee.