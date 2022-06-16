Peterborough United check out Ipswich Town forward and a link with a former Hull City midfielder

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club contacted League One rivals Ipswich Town about young power forward Tyreece Simpson.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:41 am
Tyreece Simpson (left) in action for Swindon last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
But Fry got the impression The Tractor Boys were not keen on selling to a potential promotion rival.

Simpson (20) made a strong impact during a loan spell at League Two side Swindon Town last season when he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances.

"He’s a young player who will only get better,” Fry said. “I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”

Simpson refused to sign the new deal offered to him at Portman Road last season and subsequently handed in a transfer request.

Ipswich, who are the favourites for the 2022-23 League One title, took up their option to extend his contract by a further 12 months at the end of the campaign so they can insist on a fee.

The Hull Daily Mail linked Posh with former Tigers captain Richie Smallwood again this week, although doubts persist about the 31 year-old multiple promotion-winning midfielder’s willingness to move away from the North of England.

