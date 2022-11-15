Peterborough United should make changes for the trip to Salford in the FA Cup but should not treat it as a throw away match.

Yes, Shrewsbury is not an attractive prize but it is only November so crashing out of all the cup competitions for the sake of a week off just before December just doesn’t seem worth it.

Posh also need to get back on the horse after a disappointing collapse against Exeter and they don’t want to follow it up with another poor defeat.

It is an opportunity to give some players who need a start that opportunity though

We have assumed that the absentees from Saturday, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Josh Knight and Joel Randall are still out.

1. DAN BUTLER The only left-back, unfortunately, but he's at the level now where he can play three in a week and he can always rest against Chelsea next midweek. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2. Frankie Kent He's had two games off and has been in some good form recently so I would bring Kent straight back in. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS Assuming Knight is still ill, it's a straight choice between Edwards and Watts. Watts had a bit of a shocker right at the end at Exeter and Edwards was excellent for a large part of that game, I'd keep him in the side. Centre-back is an area Posh can rotate quite easily if required. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4. BEN MENSAH If he's fit, I'd throw Mensah in. He is a natural right-back, which would help Posh. Thompson did his best on Saturday but he is clearly not a defender. Whatever Nathan Thompson's family issue is, he need not rush back for this game. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales