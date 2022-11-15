News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
In the spirit of taking this seriously, Posh number one should play in goal.

Peterborough United: Changes for the FA Cup team but not wholesale

Peterborough United should make changes for the trip to Salford in the FA Cup but should not treat it as a throw away match.

By Ben Jones
37 minutes ago

Yes, Shrewsbury is not an attractive prize but it is only November so crashing out of all the cup competitions for the sake of a week off just before December just doesn’t seem worth it.

Posh also need to get back on the horse after a disappointing collapse against Exeter and they don’t want to follow it up with another poor defeat.

It is an opportunity to give some players who need a start that opportunity though

We have assumed that the absentees from Saturday, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Josh Knight and Joel Randall are still out.

1. DAN BUTLER

The only left-back, unfortunately, but he's at the level now where he can play three in a week and he can always rest against Chelsea next midweek.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. Frankie Kent

He's had two games off and has been in some good form recently so I would bring Kent straight back in.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Assuming Knight is still ill, it's a straight choice between Edwards and Watts. Watts had a bit of a shocker right at the end at Exeter and Edwards was excellent for a large part of that game, I'd keep him in the side. Centre-back is an area Posh can rotate quite easily if required.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. BEN MENSAH

If he's fit, I'd throw Mensah in. He is a natural right-back, which would help Posh. Thompson did his best on Saturday but he is clearly not a defender. Whatever Nathan Thompson's family issue is, he need not rush back for this game.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SalfordJosh Knight