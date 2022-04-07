Peterborough United chairman will do all he can to help his manager’s Championship dream come true, summer training camp revealed

Posh boss Grant McCann during Tuesday's draw with Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And he will get the full backing of chairman Darragh MacAnthony to turn his dream into a reality.

McCann has overseen just one win in eight Championship matches since returning to the Weston Homes Stadium in February and relegation is now looming large.

But McCann sees enough potential at the club to believe he can be a long-term success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are 10 points from safety with just six matches to go after following a 4-0 home drubbing by Middlesbrough last weekend with a creditable 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Tuesday night.

It’s the sight of the Hatters, one of the smaller clubs in the second tier, in fourth place that gives McCann hope.

“Luton have shown what can be done,” McCann said. “It’s a process and it could take a while, but they are a club we should look to emulate.”

MacAnthony who has been impressed with his new manager’s work in just six weeks at the club.

“Grant already has some impressive plans in place,” MacAnthony said. “And I like that sort of planning.

“The players already know when they will be back for pre-season training as it’s an early start next season. We have already booked a pre-season training camp in Portugal and work on the pitch will start as soon as the current season is over.

“I believe, with a couple of additions, we already have a side capable of winning promotion. I’m looking forward to seeing Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott supported by Ricky-Jade Jones up front next season.”