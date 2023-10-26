Peterborough United chairman wants the 3pm live TV football blackout to come to an end
The rule that no Premier League or EFl game can be broadcast live on television between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons was introduced in the 1960s.
This was because clubs felt that it would have a negative impact on gate receipts.
But MacAnthony doesn’t agree. He believes the effect on Posh finances would be negligible.
MacAnthony, who is back in the UK for a fortnight, said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “We need to get our head out of backsides and stop living in pre-historic times.
“Anyone with half a brain and a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can get round the rule anyway and stream live matches into their own home.
"It matches were shown live on TV at 3pm Liverpool v Everton would still be a sell out as would Arsenal v Man Utd.
“Bradford City would still get over 20,00 for a big game in League Two
"Clubs have loyal fanbases. If our games were shown live at 3pm on a Saturday I doubt it would have a huge negative impact on our gates.
"We wouldn't suddenly lose 20% of our gate.
"People love watching their team in the flesh. If lived in Peterborough 2 miles from the stadium I'd want to go to the game rather than watch it on TV. Maybe not Exeter away on a Tuesday night, but certainly home games.
"Is the answer to let the home club keep all the TV money if it happens? Or triple the price of the stream so it matches the cost of a match ticket?
“Gate receipts should outweigh TV money, certainly it would be close for us.
“Eventually the blackout rule will have to go.”