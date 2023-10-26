Peterborough United chairman wants all League One matches postponed during an international break
Currently Premier League and Championship teams don’t play when it’s a designated international period.
League One and League Two clubs can call matches off it they have three or more players called up by their countries.
Posh have had games against Cheltenham and Wigan postponed this season because of international call-up.
Their scheduled League fixture at Exeter City on Saturday, November 18 is also likely to be postponed.
Posh have had Ronnie Edwards, Nicholas Bilokapic, Hector Kyprianou and Jadel Katongo away on the international duty this season.
"League One games should be included in the automatic postponements,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Seventy per cent of the games are called off anyway because there are so many international matches.”
Posh have played poorly on both occasions after returning from a fortnight off, at home to Leyton Orient and, last weekend, Wycombe Wanderers with manager Darren Ferguson suggesting they need to manage the breaks better.