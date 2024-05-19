Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes he will have to perform ‘wizardry’ in the transfer market this summer.

​Posh hope to sell winger David Ajiboye, centre-back Romoney Crichlow and striker Kabongo Tshimanga in the summer after making all three players available for transfer.

That would help Posh fund their own recruitment without breaking EFL spending cap rules.

MacAnthony has revealed Posh had to sell star midfielder Jack Taylor to Ipswich for £150k less than he had hoped last year, just to ensure they could sign the likes of Archie Collins.

Jack Taylor in action for Ipswich Town. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

MacAnthony said: "I had a call from the CEO to say if we don't do a bit of business quickly, I won’t be able to register the five players you pre-signed in the summer.

"I was negotiating the Jack Taylor deal at the time and was hoping to drag it out for another few weeks to try and get more money, which you can usually do.

“But I had to call time on it and do the deal then. It was a substantial deal but with another two weeks, I could have eked out another £150k.

"My job this summer will be to act like a wizard again and try and make everything work.

“Listing David Ajiboye was a tough one as he’s done really well filling in for Kwame Poku, but we feel we can make a profit on what we paid for him and bring some other wingers in.

“We paid Sutton £300k and we expect a return on that for what he's done in League One. You're getting a winger in his prime who is going to create a lot of goals.

"Romoney is also on the list and a left sided centre half of his age has value so we'll get a good transfer fee for him.

“He's a very sophisticated left-sided centre-half and there's not a lot of them out there. Of course he has his downsides, but there is a player in there and he's still young.

“His problem was not the step up, but the fact he was competing with Josh Knight and Ronnie Edwards. He was very unlucky that Josh suddenly found form and that partnership developed so quickly.

“Any other season, he would have played for us 50 times. He could easily stay, but a player of his age wants to play. He's got a year left, but it's the right thing to get some money for him and to reinvest.

“Both David and Romoney would be magnificent signings for any club in Leagues One or Two, if they can pay the fee.

“That's a bit of early business to generate money before we sell any high value assets.”

Crichlow is 24, a year younger than Ajiboye, and moved to Posh on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town last summer.