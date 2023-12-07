​Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has named Steve Evans as his manager of the season in League One.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans (left) and Posh manager Darren Ferguson after last week's 2-2 League One draw.

​MacAnthony dismissed Evans after an 11-month stint managing Posh in January, 2019 to make way for the third coming of Darren Ferguson.

But the Posh co-owner has retained admiration for Evans who has worked wonders in his time at Stevenage.

Stevenage and Posh drew 2-2 in a League One fixture last week with Ferguson’s side coming back from two goals down. Evans’ current side are currently a point and a place above fifth-placed Posh in the table.

"Steve’s sides always have an identity,” MacAnthony stated. “They are criticised for being physical and direct, but his Stevenage team are not all about that.

"He signs players who work and are physically fit and he turns them into set-piece monsters who score goals and have a great team spirit.

"Steve is also very good with words. He likes to declare his team are underdogs as he did before our game when he said we should be a top two side.

"He has also persuaded his club to pay wages they’ve probably never paid before.

"Steve will probably try and sign six more players in January and I have no doubt they won’t fade away.

"He’s manager of the season in League One for me for sure so far this season.

"He and his assistant can be exhausting on the bench, but I was pleased our young side ignored all the smoke to come back and get a good point.”

MacAnthony appeared to be less complimentary about another old Posh boss Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast after their Doncaster side lost at Posh in the FA Cup on Saturday.