Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists some of the bigger Premier League clubs will regret not signing central defender Ronnie Edwards.

Edwards finally hit the big-time on Wednesday when signing for newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

Reports on the South coast suggested the initial fee was £3 million for a 21 year-old who hasn’t played above Championship level, but MacAnthony believes Edwards will one day be sold for £50 million.

Southampton are managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin. Other Premier League clubs to shown an interest in Edwards without making a decisive bid included Spurs, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton.

Ronnie Edwards with Darren Ferguson after the last game of last season. Photo David Lowndes.

MacAnthony told the Posh website: "I am delighted young Ronnie has fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League at last. I believe under Russell Martin he will flourish and become an England international in the coming years. Ronnie is another young talent we acquired from non-league and he has been outstanding for us over the last four years. We wish him so much success as he becomes a Premier League player.

"I would like to say a special thanks to his family who have been outstanding to deal with during Ronnie's time with Posh. He is another player, like Ivan Toney, who many clubs in the Premier League will regret not signing due to him being with a League One club and who I have no doubt will one day move for £50 million to one of those very clubs."

Posh boss manager Darren Ferguson added: "Ronnie called me yesterday to thank me and the coaching staff and he was an absolute pleasure to work with. Ronnie is one of the best young players I have ever worked with and I have worked with a few. He has got a brilliant move to the Premier League and at a club who are managed by a good guy in Russell Martin, who has great staff around him.

"Ronnie is another player who we have signed, developed and sold to the Premier League and I wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Edwards was quick to thank the management, his team-mates and the fans for their help and support during his time with the club and is excited about his new challenge.