Peterborough United chairman says it’s time ‘big’ players woke up and started to perform

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left).

But MacAnthony still believes Posh have the ability in the squad to survive even without making any more signings during the January transfer window.

Posh have added goalkeeper Steven Benda and full-back Bali Mumba to their squad on loan from Swansea City and Norwich City respectively in the last seven days, and they are chasing two more players, including a striker, to give themselves the best chance of staying up.

“I want to help the manager as best I can within our limited resources,” MacAnthony stated on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “January is a difficult transfer window. There are always expectations, but it’s not easy to get deals done.

Misfiring Posh forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Sammie Szmodics.

“We are working hard on the right deals because four new signings would make us a good Championship side. We want to strike gold again like we have with Bali.

“I’d still be confident of staying up without making any more signings because I know what we have in the club. Our problem has been big players from last season, players in attacking areas, not playing to their potential this season.

“If you’d have said at the start of the season that four big players would be 5/10 over the first half of the season I’d have called you a liar. But they have been and that’s why we are not 12th or 13th.

“If one or two of them had been below par then we would have coped, but having three or four struggle has been a big problem for us. We need those players to step up. We need them to wake up and be as good as I know they can be.”