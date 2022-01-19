Peterborough United chairman reveals why his club missed out on a Premier League left-back
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has used the failure to bring a Premier League left-back to the club on loan to explain how difficult it is to bring top quality players to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Speaking on today’s (January 19) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony revealed how a deal to bring a top-flight defender to Posh was scuppered.
MacAnthony said: I’m giving my all to the club, but can I bring the players in during January that will make a massive difference and get us up the table? No it’s an impossibility.
“I’ll give you an example. Last week we had done a deal with a Premier League for a left-back. The club were great with us. The player was sitting on the bench for them and the club told him ‘we won’t be using you in the Premier League so we want you to go to Peterborough and play in the Championship.’
“He just said ‘no.’ We thought we had a deal, but instead I was back to square one.
“It was the same in the summer. Players didn’t want to come to us because they felt we would be in a relegation dogfight and they didn’t want to be involved in that.
“Everyone wants to join when you are top of League One, but not when they expect you will be in a relegation battle.
“That’s why staying up is so important this season. If we can stay up and show we can compete in the Championship it could make a difference to who we can sign.”
Posh have signed three players on loan this month - goalkeeper Steven Benda, striker Callum Morton and full-back Bali Mumba - and director of football Barry Fry told the PT yesterday two more players are being sought, including a striker.