Kell Watts celebrates winning the League One title with Wigan Athletic last season. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

Watts moved to London Road on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day. The 22 year-old’s loan lasts initially until January, just in case he fails to make a full recovery.

The decision to sign an injured player prompted some angst among fans on social media.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony explained the club’s thinking on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

"The manager wanted a left-footed centre-back for balance and he came up with two options,” MacAnthony said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His first choice was Kell and obviously he was injured. He was outstanding at Wigan last season when helping them win the League One title.

"The other had recently been signed by a Championship club, but wasn’t in the team. The problem with him was his manager hadn’t bothered to tell him he could go on loan so when it was put to him he dug his heels in, even though he wasn’t going to play at his current club.

"My manager wanted Kell anyway. He was his first choice and we did due diligence on him. We spoke to the Newcastle medical staff and they said his surgery went perfectly and when he was ready to return they didn’t foresee any problems.

"And Newcastle were very good to us. They said we didn’t have to start paying (his wages) for him until he played and if things didn’t work out he could go back to Newcastle in January and we wouldn’t have to keep paying for him until next June. I don’t get the issue here as it’s a deal that works for both parties.”

Posh boss Grant McCann added: “There are not many left-sided centre halves around. We had options on the table, but we believed Kell was the one we could wait on. He’s really aggressive, dominant in the air, can control the ball, quick and is mobile.

"He’ll be in and around the group and he’ll be following a plan to get him fit. He’ll be here a couple of days a week and at Newcastle a couple of days a week, but he wants to be at the games.