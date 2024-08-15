"I’m not looking for pity as every club has problems, but we need tolerance as promotions are not won in August.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists Peterborough United will become a very good side, once a run of horrible luck comes to an end.

MacAnthony pointed to key injuries being a factor in two 2-0 defeats at the hands of Huddersfield in League One and Oxford United in the Carabao Cup to start a new season.

Posh have been hit by the absences of Hector Kyprianou, Rio Adebisi, George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland, and now on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mo Susoho, who pulled out with a thigh problem during the pre-match warm-up at Oxford. Susoho was due to have a scan today (Thursday), but Posh are fearing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. If so they will try and do a deal with City to terminate the loan in order to free up space on the club’s salary cap.

MacAnthony also revealed winger Kwame Poku’s start to the season has been hampered by a knock he took in training 48 hours before the opening game of the campaign. Poku was substituted in that match and sat unused on the bench at Oxford.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Huddersfield Town last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s been a frustrating start, more off the pitch than on it,” MacAnthony said in today’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Last season we had a 94% fitness retention rate which was the best in the EFL, and it looks like we are paying for it now. It’s no-one’s fault, but we’ve had some ridiculous injuries like Mo picking up a problem during a warm-up

“Hector is a massive loss obviously. We turned down bids in the summer from huge Championship clubs for him. We believe he is the best midfielder in League One. George Nevett fractured his arm and he was due to play the quarterback role Ronnie Edwards played last season with the advantage of being left-footed and Kwame was kicked on the foot during training two days before the Huddersfield game. We need him at full speed as a fully fit Kwame would make any Championship side better.

"We have also lost Rio until November, who we paid a lot of money for to play at left-back, thanks to a cartilage problem which meant we had to go and sign Jack Sparkes and there are knock-on effects as it meant some players like Donay O’Brien-Brady were thrust into the first-team sooner than expected.

"Jack and Sam Curtis are miles behind in fitness terms. Jack didn’t play for Portsmouth in pre-season as they had two left-backs and Sam hadn’t played 90 minutes for nine months. They’ve looked like they are pulling caravans on their backs, but they will get there.

Hector Kyprianou (left) and Kwame Poku have had injury issues this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Mo’s unavailability will cause us a problem because we are at our cap limit. Hopefully a solution will be found. We have a great relationship with City and maybe they could offer us someone else. I’d rather Mo was fit and available though as he looked a top prospect in the Huddersfield game. If he’s not we will have to try and sign someone else.

“I’ve no issues with the players we have signed. They will be good signings and we will be a good side again. We do have issues, but they are not insurmountable ones. Nick, our young goalkeeper, needs to cut out the nonsense. He is a confident young man with great ability, but he needs to accept that sometimes it’s okay to clear the ball 100 yards. I’d like my strikers to be more prolific, but these things will fall into place.

“We have a couple of pieces to add and will work my magic. We have two or three players in mind who will help us.

"I’m not looking for pity as every club has problems, but we need tolerance as promotions are not won in August.”

MacAnthony also revealed League Two side Swindon Town have tried to take transfer-listed Posh forward Kabongo Tshimanga on loan, but only offered to pay 32% of his wages. Two National League clubs have apparently offered to cover 100% of the player’s wages.