Chairman Chairman Darragh McAnthony believes Peterborough might need to embark on a club record winning streeak to get back into the race for automatic promotion from League One.
Back-to-back away defeats at Exeter and Bristol Rovers have hurt Posh badly.
They remain fourth in the League One table, but are now 10 points off the second automatic promotion place held by Ipswich Town.
The club record winning run in the Football League is nine games achieved by Chris Turner’s Division Three promotion-winning side in 1992.
"We have no margin for error now,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.
"We are hurting, but when that happens you have to come together and get back on a winning run.
"What we need now is a big winning run of like five in six games or even longer than that. We might even need a club record run.
"We could also do with some better luck with illness and injury.
"I feared for us before the Bristol Rovers game. We’d travelled 1200 miles in a week with many players struggling with a virus that hit the squad hard.
"I felt we might lose the game 3-0. We didn’t, but we were still well beaten. They were much better than us and deserved to win.
"They’re actually a very good side. They should be higher up the league and it wouldn’t surprise me if they climb the table quickly.”