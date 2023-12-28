Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has praised the impact of young striker Ricky-Jade Jones this season.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 21 year-old Posh Academy graduate has played a huge part in the team’s surge to second place in the League One table.

Since Jones replaced double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris in the centre forward position for the 1-0 win at Port Vale on October 24, Posh have won seven, drawn two and lost just one of 10 League One matches. The only defeat Posh have suffered in that time came at Wigan when the fab four forward line didn’t start the game as Joel Randall was on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh have won five and drawn two matches since then, an average of just under 2.5 points per game.

Jones has scored three goals in his last six matches, but he’s impressed his manager and chairman with his selfless running off the ball and work rate.

"Ricky seemed to take the brunt of the criticism after we didn’t beat Reading on Boxing Day,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

“I’ve no idea why really. We’re averaging 2.5 points a game when he’s been in the team and remember he’d never played as a number nine for us before. He’d always been played on the wing.

"He’s a young striker learning his trade, but he has a very good head on his shoulders and a great staff around him.

“It could be we make changes on Friday as a couple of players looked a little tired on Boxing Day and we have a game on that massive pitch at Derby on Monday.”