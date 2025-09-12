Peterborough United chairman praises the attitude of young players who were denied moves during the transfer window

James Dornelly. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has praised the attitude and professionalism of two young players he kept at London Road despite transfer window interest from other clubs.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony revealed several League One clubs showed interest in winger Cian Hayes (22) and there were approaches from Championship clubs for right-back James Dornelly (20).

But Posh wanted to nurture some obvious potential themselves and the players have taken the news in their stride.

MacAnthony said: “A lot of League One clubs wanted to buy Cian Hayes on deadline day and we would have been able to turn a profit on him, but we believe there’s a player in there who will be good for us. He scored his second goal of the season last weekend. A couple of the clubs interested are based nearer to Cian’s home, but we rejected the bids and to fair to Cian he never moans, he just gets on with his work.

Cian Hayes (right). Photo Darrem Wiles.

"Props also to James Dornelly. A couple of Championship clubs wanted to take a punt on him as they thought they could develop him. We turned them down. There were also League Two clubs willing to pay a loan fee for James, but we turned them down as well.

"During deadline week James approached the manager and asked him whether or not he should go out and play. I certainly didn’t want him to leave because we have brought players to our club who will help him and James didn’t kick up a stink, nor did his agent. There was nothing nefarious in our decision to bring Peter Kioso back to the club.

"We have signed players with great habits on the training pitch. They are never late, they all do their gym work and they do their talking on the pitch. Young players can learn from players like that while remembering they will always get a chance with us. I know when James is called up on by us again this season he will be ready and he will do really well for us.

“Far too many young players sulk when dropped or left out of a squad. An agent or family member will then come on the phone, but with all due respect, who do you think you are? Wait for your chance to come and then when it does take it. If it doesn’t work out get back in line and come again. You are at a wonderful club for young players. You have no divine right to play. That’s not how football works.”