Peterborough United chairman praises Kanu for putting his career before a big wage
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony praised Idris Kanu for taking a paycut to join National League Barnet on transfer deadline day.
Kanu (22) signed a two-year contract at the National League club for an undisclosed fee.
Kanu was the longest-serving player at Posh having joined from Aldershot in August 2017, but he started just 21 matches in 5 years, 11 of them in the EFL Trophy.
Posh also finally off-loaded midfielder Ryan Broom who rejoined League One rivals Cheltenham for an undisclosed sum two years after he moved in the opposite direction for a reported fee of £200k. Broom started just 8 games for Posh.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United chief insists Ronnie Edwards will cost a big club an absolute fortune one day...as will Ivan Toney!
-
2
Peterborough United goalkeeper could be out for six weeks, but Butler back next week
-
3
Newcastle United are well aware of 'Rolls-Royce' Ronnie Edwards
-
4
Will the EFL postpone weekend fixtures after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II? Friday games are off.
-
5
A couple of minor tweaks and Peterborough United will be flying again
MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast: “It was never about the money for Idris and I applaud him for that.
"Because of the length of time he’d been with us he was on about £1700 per week, but he never once said he would only leave if a club could match his salary. He’s not getting that money at Barnet, but he just wants to play football.
"League Two clubs have missed an opportunity to sign a good player. There were 16 clubs after him in January and went to Northampton where he broke his jaw and that’s not easy to come back front. All those clubs disappeared in summer window which was disappointing.
“And Ryan finally left after turning down virtually every club in England! He’d turned down about five clubs before he agreed to sign for Cheltenham at the last minute.
“I have no idea what he and his agent were up to. I understand he’s upset with us as doesn’t feel he got a chance after we signed Sammie Szmodics weeks after signing him, but we wish him well and we’re glad he has moved on his career.”