Idris Kanu in action for Posh Under 21s earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kanu (22) signed a two-year contract at the National League club for an undisclosed fee.

Kanu was the longest-serving player at Posh having joined from Aldershot in August 2017, but he started just 21 matches in 5 years, 11 of them in the EFL Trophy.

Posh also finally off-loaded midfielder Ryan Broom who rejoined League One rivals Cheltenham for an undisclosed sum two years after he moved in the opposite direction for a reported fee of £200k. Broom started just 8 games for Posh.

Ryan Broom celebrates the only goal he ever scored for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast: “It was never about the money for Idris and I applaud him for that.

"Because of the length of time he’d been with us he was on about £1700 per week, but he never once said he would only leave if a club could match his salary. He’s not getting that money at Barnet, but he just wants to play football.

"League Two clubs have missed an opportunity to sign a good player. There were 16 clubs after him in January and went to Northampton where he broke his jaw and that’s not easy to come back front. All those clubs disappeared in summer window which was disappointing.

“And Ryan finally left after turning down virtually every club in England! He’d turned down about five clubs before he agreed to sign for Cheltenham at the last minute.