Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has made moves to tie top young talent to the Weston Homes Stadium.

It still rankles that England Under 18 defender Benji Arthur preferred to join Premier League Brentford last summer rather than sign a first professional deal at Posh, the club who developed him into a powerful centre-back. Players can't sign pro deals until they are 17 so lower league clubs are vulnerable should higher level clubs come calling.

MacAnthony has no issues with Brentford’s behaviour as he is a big fan of how the West Londoners treat clubs like his own. He said the Bees ‘are a pleasure to deal with.’ Posh can still expect to make millions from the Arthur deal if the player improves as expected.

“We got a seven-figure fee for Benji, but he would have been in our team now,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Our manager sat down with him as we wanted to sign him, but his agent said it wouldn’t be happening and he wanted to get him out of Peterborough. Six Premier League clubs wanted him, but we approached Brentford ourselves. We do that if we know there’s a the chance of a deal because they are always very respectful to clubs like us and an absolute pleasure to deal with. You don’t always get that with Premier League clubs, although Manchester City are also very good.

Benjamin Arthur playing for Posh Youths in 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We were close to release Benji some time before he left us. He’d had injuries and issues, but he came back one summer and he’d grown and become a powerful player who was soon spotted by England and when you get to that level Premier League clubs get to know about you. Anyway the deal we did was a good one. If he plays in the Premier League we will get a lot more money, if he signs a new contract we will get a lot more money, if he plays in the first-team consistently we will get a lot more money and of course we have a sell-on, so if Brentford sell him for £40 million-£50 million we get about £3 million-£4 million from memory.

"And to be fair to Brentford when they did Benji’s medical they found a stress fracture in his back. It wasn’t a big deal as he’d played with it, but Brentford just rang us up and told us as a courtesy. They didn’t try and pull out of the deal or anything. They really are the first in class with how they deal with clubs like ours.

"We now have a 14-15 year-old who everyone is trying to sign, but they have made mickey-taking offers of £300k-£400k. It’s hard for us to keep these players because of the rules. In fact I must tell Brentford about him as they love wide attacking players! We also have a midfielder who will be 17 in a three months, but he has already pre-signed a three-year contract so we could soon have our very own Jack Taylor.”