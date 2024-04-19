Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony addressed a debate re the relative merits of Jones and Johnson Clarke-Harris on Friday’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. A two-goal burst from the bench for Clarke-Harris in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town at London Road prompted many fans to suggest the double Golden Boot winner should start the remaining matches this season.

MacAnthony remains a big fan of both players, but he’s not about to promote a change in a Posh playing style which requires speed up top. Jones, who helped create a key goal against Fleetwood from the bench before picking up an injury, is the fastest player in the Posh squad, and probably the quickest in League One.

"Jonson Clarke-Harris is the best goalscorer in League One history with the possible exception of Billy Sharp,” MacAnthony said. “He came on against tired legs the other night and did what he does by scoring twice.

"He might play this weekend and if he does well and the manager decides to pick him for the play-offs I would support that as I don’t pick the team.

"I honestly hope Jonno flourishes in the remaining games and scores 10 goals to fire us to promotion. If he does that and goes off to play in Turkey for £15K a week I’d be the first to buy him the best gift he’s ever received.

"But I can point to 10 games when Ricky has made a big impact on games we have won. Northampton at home is one. Without his pressing, and with Joel Randall behind him we would not have scored the goals we did and Northampton might have even nicked that game.

"Look at the points per game we accumulated when Ricky started playing as a centre forward compared to the points per game before he was a regular. We had top two form and Ricky played big parts in us winning at Derby and Blackpool and in other important games. We won those games because of the way we play.

"Our plan this season was to start with Jonno in the team, as it would have been difficult to sell him if he wasn’t playing, but that we would then integrate Ricky as our centre forward because our team had been built on inverted full-backs and two quarter-backs and, one word, dominated our thoughts, ‘pace’.

"Jonno didn’t go and, after Wycombe had made us look ordinary at our place, I spoke with the manager and we decided we had to stick to our original plan even if we lost the next 10 games.

"Jonno has been brilliant for our club, but he can’t press to save his life. He’s not built that way, but we have the data which says Ricky is best presser in League One,

"Of course he should have 20 goals by now and the fans have a right to moan, but some of it has been over the top. If Posh fans don’t want him I will have clubs offering millions for him in the summer. I already have.

"I can guarantee next season we won’t be playing with a target man. We will again a have a team built on pace and we will only be signing players under 25. As Margaret Thatcher once said: ‘I’m not for turning!”

Jones has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season in 52 appearances (14 as a substitute).