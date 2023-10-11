Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MacAnthony has been enthused by the way his young side have adapted quickly to life in League One, and he insists first-team manager Darren Ferguson feels the same way.

Posh are currently joint fourth in the table with 21 points from 12 matches. They’ve won six games and lost just three despite being handed what looked like a tough start to the season.

Posh have bounced back impressively from the traumatic end to last season when they threw away a 4-0 first leg play-off semi-final lead against Sheffield Wednesday.

David Ajiboye celebrates a goal for Posh against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have shed several members of that team, but many also remain at London Road.

"There has been no hangover,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I still don’t look at the league table because it’s irrelevant right now, but I’ve enjoyed watching us play.

"Sure there have been disappointments. We had one at Mansfield and another one at Carlisle, but that comes with the policy we adopted of building a young team who will improve, and we will get there. Mansfield was annoying for financial reasons as we could have had a big cup draw, while Carlisle barely had a kick before scoring a freak goal, but that sort of luck will even itself out over time.

"I don’t believe the players have had the credit they deserve. We’ve been unbeaten for a long time and players like Joel Randall and David Ajiboye are now playing like they feel they belong here.

"I have to big up David. We paid £200k for him as we felt he would do well in League One, but he hardly got a game last season.

"He likes to play very direct and with his head down, but the gaffer he has now has asked him to play with his head up and he’s been very good.

"It’s not easy for David as he’s competing with Kwame Poku, one of the best young players in League One, for a place. but has really showed up recently.

"Our manager has been re-energised by working with these young players and they’ve responded to him. The gaffer has had a difficult week, but the players have looked after him.

"it’s looking good overall. Malik Motherseille will start playing soon and Jeando Fuchs will be back a month earlier than expected, plus we have a new Academy manager who has started working here now after serving his notice at Burton Albion.

"There’s a lot to look forward to.”