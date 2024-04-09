Darragh MacAnthony gives Darren Ferguson a warm welcome in the Royal Box after the win at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​He even took the actual trophy home with him after Sunday’s 2-1 final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

MacAnthony believes the competition – one derided by many – is a jewel in the EFL’s crown.

Posh have won the Trophy twice in MacAnthony’s 18-year tenure and he insists winning any final at Wembley will always be a magical moment.

This one was even better as he had his wife and three teenage children with him in the Royal Box. The family made a 36-hour whistle-stop visit to the UK to attend before returning home and MacAnthony has now joined them, after returning the trophy to the club of course.

"The manager took the trophy home with him when we won it 10 years ago so I decided it was my turn now,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I let the players and staff have it for a couple of hours, but then I insisted it came with me for the night.

"It’s been a tough couple of years at the club for me for all sorts of reasons, but there’s no better feeling in the world than winning a final at Wembley, while having my family with me in the Royal Box for the first time.

"Those people who knock the EFL Trophy don’t know what they are talking about, This is the FA Cup for the lower divisions.

"When I bought the club it was a pipe dream for them to be able to win trophies, but we have won a few now.

"You don’t buy clubs at our level to win FA Cups or League Cups, but we can still have great days out and enjoy success as we have proved many times.

"It was just an unbelievable day. The organisation from Wembley and the sponsors, Bristol Street Motors, was just brilliant and the coverage on Sky TV was outstanding.

"I’ve criticised Sky in the past, but they did everything right for this game.

“Wembley actually gave the teams the option of decking out their changing rooms areas with club memorabilia for £10k and we went for it.

"One player told me afterwards it was inspiring and it helped us win. There were pictures of scoring important goals and it just made us feel so special.