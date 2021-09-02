Peterborough United chairman laughed out loud at League Two striker’s demands

Darragh MacAnthony with current Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“This player wanted £5k per week in the Championship or £9k per week in the Premier League,” MacAnthony revealed. “And on top of those wages he had the audacity to want a £1 million release fee.

“There are a lot of League One clubs looking at him, but he scored eight goals last season and he’s a one-goal-in-six striker, and he’s playing in League Two, and he’s had a bad time for 18 months.

“I couldn’t stop laughing about it, but then that’s the market for strikers for you.