Peterborough United chairman laughed out loud at League Two striker’s demands
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony enjoyed a hearty laugh at one list of demands he saw from a League Two striker’s agent during the transfer window.
“This player wanted £5k per week in the Championship or £9k per week in the Premier League,” MacAnthony revealed. “And on top of those wages he had the audacity to want a £1 million release fee.
“There are a lot of League One clubs looking at him, but he scored eight goals last season and he’s a one-goal-in-six striker, and he’s playing in League Two, and he’s had a bad time for 18 months.
“I couldn’t stop laughing about it, but then that’s the market for strikers for you.
“I hope whoever agrees to those demands doesn’t regret it.”