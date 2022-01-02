Peterborough United chairman joins in a debate sparked by reports Callum Morton would be moving to the Weston Homes Stadium!

Callum Morton. Photo: Pete Norton, Getty Images.

MacAnthony didn’t confirm or deny the reports, but took exception to one comment about signing players ‘who won’t help the Posh cause.’

Posh will finish the festive programme two points frrom safety after their scheduled game at Championship leaders Bournemouth tomorrow (January 3) was called off.

MacAnthony also confirmed why former Posh striker Dwight Gayle won’t be coming back to London Road.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

MacAnthony tweeted: “Always curious so give me your top 4 list of signings that ‘help our cause’ and make them realistic..

“He (Gayle) will be going to a promotion contender if going out on loan and he is on £50k plus per week which said promotion contender would have to pay in full till June 30 2022 I’d imagine. Id give up a digit to sign him!”

Comments from Posh fans on Morton to @PTAlanSwann on twitter included ‘uninspiring’, ‘worth a punt’ and ‘better than some current forwards.’

Comments...

‘I like this. Quick, hardworking forward who will get in behind, press and deceptively more physical than he looks! Injuries and being in a poor Fleetwood side have limited his impact in League One but there’s talent there and he can score goals.’

@James_Mayley

Cheap option again. Shock. No Championship experience either.

@BR_22_

‘Posh have a good record of getting the best out of players. Not always succeeded, but worth a punt.’

@ChestneyS

‘A typical uninspiring signing who has return of 6 goals in 35 League One appearances. Just what we need to get out of this failed recruitment mess we’re in.’

@PUFCChris

#Loving the ‘experts’ who have written him off before he has even signed. Presumably they want a has been who they have heard of instead. I’ll reserve judgement until I’ve seen him play, rather than writing him off already.’

@romysdad

‘It’s hard to bet against us with strikers. Dwight Gayle hit the ground running. If this report is true let’s hope this boy does too. The boy may flop, but we don’t miss many. I remember how uninspired everyone was about Gayle, though they’d now try and claim they all knew he was a player now. I think we know what we’re doing with strikers.’

@craigbucks

‘The flops far outweigh the winners (we just remember the good ones). We’ve had some brilliant bargains, the best being Toney but, we’ve had a bigger share of flops and I don’t recall any punt saving us from a position like we’re in now, not even Gayle.’

@PUFCChris

‘I would rather have a hungry half decent player than an experienced Championship striker or a young Premier League forward who won’t really care if we get relegated. Who would you want fighting a relegation battle?’

@scarboroughsss

‘If Callum Morton is the best we can hope for then the situation is worse than I’d hoped. I saw him play well for Cobblers in the League Two play-offs and a bit for Lincoln last year and I didn’t see enough in him to suggest he’ll be able to help our Championship survival. But I understand the clubs ‘one for the future’ policy even if it doesn’t help us this season.’

@poshpig3008

‘He’s probably better than some of our forwards with service. January is a hard month to get a decent striker anyway as most clubs are reluctant to sell.’

@adammortonJ

‘Posh are preparing for life back in League One.’

@Liampufc1966

‘Didn’t pull any trees up last season at Lincoln when I saw him in a few games.’

@ianstimson1

‘Young, skilled, but falls into the ‘one for the future’ category again. We need goals NOW.’