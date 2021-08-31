Peterborough United chairman is ‘positive’ Dembele won’t be sold on transfer deadline day...unless an unexpected ridiculous offer arrives
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is confident Siriki Dembele will not be sold on transfer deadline day (August 31)
Dembele is on the transfer list after refusing to sign a new contract in the summer, but Posh will only sell if they receive a ‘ridiculous’ offer which they no longer believe will be forthcoming ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline for transfers.
MacAnthony has promised Dembele he can leave if an undisclosed, but sizeable, bis is received.
MacAnthony, speaking on today’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I’m positive Siriki won’t leave unless we receive a ridiculous offer of course. I have promised him he can go if that happens, but I hope to see a fully fit Siriki, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott playing for us in a fortnight.”