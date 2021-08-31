Peterborough United chairman is ‘positive’ Dembele won’t be sold on transfer deadline day...unless an unexpected ridiculous offer arrives

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele is on the transfer list after refusing to sign a new contract in the summer, but Posh will only sell if they receive a ‘ridiculous’ offer which they no longer believe will be forthcoming ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline for transfers.

MacAnthony has promised Dembele he can leave if an undisclosed, but sizeable, bis is received.