Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and manager Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/thrposh.com

MacAnthony tends to cop it on social media when Posh perform badly and suffer a bad result as they did when losing 1-0 at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

That meant four wins and four defeats for seventh-placed Posh in their opening eight League One matches ahead of a tough trip to fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm).

But MacAnthony issued a plea for support on his instaghram this week. “I have complete faith in the management and the players. This is not a vote of confidence it’s just what I feel.

"Yes we lost the other night, yes we’ve lost some games and yes it’s not been an ideal start, but as irritating as it is when you lose games you think you should win, we need to stay with the gaffer, the management team and the players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This League One. We’ve been here before and we know what it’s like. We know it’s tough, but it’s a long season