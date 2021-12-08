Peterborough United chairman insists the dark clouds over the Weston Homes Stadium could soon disappear

Posh's former Nottingham Forest player Jorge Grant troops off the City Ground pitch last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony saw a chink of light in the way Posh played in defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend even though the 2-0 defeat made it six goalless performances in seven outings from his side.

The result also saw Posh slip a point further into relegation danger. They are now five points adrift of safety.

“I would say 99% of what is happening at the club is positive,” MacAnthony said on today’s edition (December 8) of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “The under 18s are going well, the under 23s are doing well, there’s a dome going up to further improve the training ground and we’ve just launched our own Posh + service to replace iFollow.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (centre).

“It’s just the most important 1% we haven’t got right yet, but we’re not 20 points behind, we are five points behind so all is not lost.

“We do need to win a couple of games before Christmas and then go on a hell of run in the second half of the season and that can be done.

“Obviously dark clouds have been gathering because we are not winning and we are not scoring. Five games without scoring and one goal in seven matches is not us, certainly not since I’ve been at the club.

“But I enjoyed most of the performance at Forest. For 55 minutes they didn’t get a kick as we passed the ball so well after switching to a diamond formation for the game.

“We only created two good scoring chances which wasn’t enough given how much possession we had, but there was encouragement.

“The players certainly aren’t waving the white flag, No-one has given up. It’s difficult to be brave when so much is going against you. That’s just human nature and I understand that, but all I can say to the players is keep getting back on the horse and just concentrate on doing your own jobs better.

“We now need to find a way to win (at home to Millwall) on Saturday. We are back at home and our home form is supposed to save us, although we have stopped winning there as well lately.