Referee Ollie Yates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged football’s authorities to improve their recruitment and training of referees.

MacAnthony was baffled by events at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday when his side were beaten 1-0 by a 99th minute goal after match referee Ollie Yates had indicated a minimum of six minutes would be added on. He was also disappointed to see Bolton awarded a last-gasp penalty for a holding offence at a corner after grabs on Posh centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez at the other end had been ignored.

MacAnthony accepted a ‘superb’ Bolton team deserved to win, but he believes the standard of officiating this season has left plenty to be desired. He insists he wants to help referees rather than dig them out.

The chairman was speaking on the latest edition of his hard-hitting ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He said: “This is not sour grapes as Bolton were superb, They were better than us on the day and too many of our lot were below par. We will see them down the road. They will be up there at the end of the season as we will be.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

"I also don’t want this to be interpreted as just a dig at officials. They have a really tough job. you have to be brave to take it on. I don’t want fines from the FA. I’ve only had one in 19 years, but I want to see better referees. I want to see referees with a stronger stature and referees who have more about them. I want to see referees who can stand up to the pressure of a big crowd.

“I want the EFL product to be spot on. I want the TV coverage on Sky to be better and I want better referees. We have a product to sell. If my team doesn’t perform to the right standard I will say so in public, but referees need to be judged by those standards as well. None of the referees I’ve seen this season are going to end up in the Premier League. The training can’t be good enough. I know it’s a tough gig and I want to help them anyway I can, but I am sure if Saturday’s referee looks himself in the mirror, he would say he didn’t have his best day.

"He was going to play 96 minutes and it was the right thing to do to blow his whistle then, but he lets a corner be taken and 90 seconds after time he decides to give a penalty because he deemed something had happened. At the other end I wonder what he would have done? Every time Manny Fernandez was up in their penalty area he was rugby tackled. The referee started booking our players at full-time, but it’s no wonder they were upset as he’d just ripped the heart out of them after 97 minutes.

"There had been no time wasting in added time. The talk about the time-wasting from our players in the 90 minutes was nonsense anyway. We had one young lad go down with cramp and he went off. Manny went down after a Bolton player accidentally stood on his foot. He had the physio on and had to go off which meant we didn’t have our biggest defender on the pitch for a set-piece. Our goalkeeper was down because he felt he’d turned his ankle. We weren’t winning the game and we don’t want 0-0 draws. Peterborough want to win games especially at the bigger clubs so we won’t be wasting time.

“We were at Birmingham and we had a player booked after 20 minutes because he moved away from a free-kick to let the goalkeeper take it. There was a big crowd at a big club who started roaring about time wasting so the referee acted.”

Incidentally Yates refereed Lincoln City v Northampton Town in League One on Tuesday. He blew for half-time before Cobblers could take a corner and blew for full-time as soon as the clock reached the 11 minutes he had indicated would be added on in the second half!