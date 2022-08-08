Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry before the win over Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh sit top of the early League One table as the only team to have won their opening two matches. Summer signings Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou claimed their first goals for Posh against Morecambe after Joe Ward had opened the scoring in front a decent home crowd of 7,691.

"It was a great attendance to be fair for opening day and considering Morecamabe didn’t bring a massive away support,” MacAnthony stated on social media.

"It was a good challenge at home. The pitch looked amazing. I know there were teething problems with the safe standing, but they will be ironed out.

"With regards to the game, ir was a great result with three goals and a clean sheet. We saw some exciting players. There were some exciting, attacking players on the bench as well and there are some players who didn’t even get on the bench. Strength in depth is nice to see and everyone is getting fitter.

"There were even some debut goals thrown in. It was very enjoyable, but as we always say it’s just the start and it means nothing yet. No-one is getting too excited.

"There’s a big week coming up now with a trip to Plymouth.”