Darragh MacAnthony. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The youngest squad in League One has reached the EFL Trophy Final, while also maintaining a push for promotion that many didn’t see coming. Posh are currently fourth.

And MacAnthony sees a two-pronged push for honours as a reward for the work of his management team and the players, backed by some outstanding support from the fanbase.

"We’re all excited about the final and a trip to Wembley,” MacAnthony told the Posh Plus service. “Any time a club reaches the final of what is essentially the FA Cup for the lower divisions it’s worth celebrating. This competition gets stick, but speak to any of our 22,000 fans who are coming and anyone on our staff and you see it’s an important cup.

"Win or lose it’s fantastic to get to Wembley. It’s an honour to play in a fantastic stadium and there are still other good times to come this season.

"It’s all a vindication of what we’ve done as a club and the strides we have made this season and hopefully we can finish the first part off by winning the Trophy.

"The manager and his staff have done incredible work. Sure we’ve had off days – there’s a hole in my toilet door from the Carlisle game – and the support from the fans has been the best I’ve known in my 18 years at the club.

"They have stuck with an honest bunch of lads all season and we will try and give them a trophy to celebrate on Sunday, and then another trophy after that.

"We went into the semi-final on a bad run, but we won and that gave us a lift to go on a winning run. If we win on Sunday maybe the same will happen.”

“We’ve not had a good time against Wycombe lately, but hopefully we can put that right and then they go on and do us a favour in their next game.”