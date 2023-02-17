Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony: Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

The recent 5-0 Posh defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers prompted MacAnthony’s critics to hit Twitter.

The criticism both bothers and bemuses MacAnthony who is 16-and-a-half years into a reign that has seen four promotions, multiple record signings and the highest national profile the club has ever achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have also spent the last 15 years away from the fourth tier of English football. The longest absence from the bottom division before his arrival was 7 years in the 1960s.

"I find the abuse a bit weird,” MacAnthony stated on the last edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. "I’m not sure what people going on Twitter asking me to leave would change. Actually I do as things would get worse. I’m the best you’ve got right now.

"I don’t understand the modus operandi of people. If you’re waiting for a team to lose you must be pretty bitter, particularly if you’re a middle-aged man.

" I don’t get why a 50 year-old man would have a few drinks and then go on Twitter to abuse the owner of a football club or a sports franchise. Does a few drinks and making stupid comments make them feel powerful?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get people have opinions on football and that’s fine, but directly abusing an owner? I’ve had a few moans in my time about Liverpool, but I don’t tag the owners into the things I say.

"The trolling is incredible and it’s been exhausting given the issues I’ve also been dealing with off the field this season.

"If only people knew what I’ve had to deal with. The overreaction to every mistake the club makes has been exhausting.