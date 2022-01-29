Peterborough United chairman described Fuchs as an ‘excellent signing’ and Twitter is generally in agreement! ‘Operation Championship survival is under way, a game-changer, brilliant addition, a top drawer signing’

New Posh signing Jeando Fuchs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fuchs who moved to Posh from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United yesterday (January 28) will make his debut in today’s Championship fixture with Sheffield United (January 29, 5.30pm) if his international clearance arrives in time.

MacAnthony said: “Jeando is a player we targeted previously. We tried to sign in August & have finally got it done now. Excellent addition to our squad.”

Do Peterborough United fans and those who have seen Fuchs play in Scotland agree?

Here are a selection of comments from Twitter on the latest Posh signing.

One of the best midfielders up here on his day. It’s a great signing. Defensively solid. Wins the ball really easy and can carry the ball forward. Brilliant addition.

@Lmc2015

I’m also a Dundee United fan and saw Fuchs a couple of times earlier in the season. Looked very competent and skilful. Off the boil recently after an injury and potentially had his head turned by transfer rumours. Will find Championship a massive step up in pressure and needs time.

@Steverodz

Fuchs is a great addition. Just hope it’s not too late.

@Janemor50334582

Well done all, pulled another one out of the fire. Got a good feeling building about the rest of the season.

PaulHow19538679

Posh need a striker who can score goals at this level surely? Not another defensive player?

@PaulGC84

Quality signing for Posh. He had been linked to both Rangers and Celtic, may not have been anything in it but speaks about his performances.

@JJMRFC72

We needed another solid central midfielder, great business. Let’s hope we keep hold of Dembekle now, or at least have time to replace him if he’s off.

@KBereeznycki

Lookl like a decent player on YouTube. Looks like he can thread a pass which will be good for Jack Marriott. Let’s see it that click into place.

@Pjcashman

It could be a game changer. Fergie playing both him and Norburn will be the decider. 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-2-1 Mumba the perfect full-back on one side, only works with two up and down wing-backs.

@craigbucks

You’re getting a very good player. He has had a dip in form last few weeks, but hope he can get his form back and do a great job for you.

@moser86

On his game he’s absolutely top drawer.

@larzo14

Heart of a lion. Great defensive midfielder.

@sundaygardener

From what I’ve seen from journalists etc, Fuchs seems to be a determined good defensive midfielder, which is what we need as we only have two currently.

@Alexnelson2004

Now this is exciting! Operation stay in the Championship is under way!