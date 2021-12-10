Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony tells his players to ‘stop the stupid errors’

Siriki Dembele after missing a golden scoring opportunity at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh missed clear scoring chances and then conceded two avoidable late goals as they were beaten 2-0 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, a fifth game without a goal or a win.

Posh are now five apoints adrift of safety ahead of a tough home game against Millwall this Saturday (December 11, 3pm).

“I can’t remember too many times in 90 minutes lately when we haven’t done something stupid,” MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast. “We’ve made some exasperating decisions at times and it has to stop. That’s not down to recruitment or whatever. It’s down to individual errors.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

“We’ve not beeen scoring goals, but we have been creating chances. We’ve missed some absolute sitters in the last five games.

“The players have to just concentrate on doing their own jobs better. It doesn’t matter what formation we play. The players know their jobs and they have to perform.

“When you play a midfield diamond the full-backs have to get forward and deliver crosses. They did the first part right, but the number of crosses that just hit the first defender was very frustrating. That’s just bread and butter stuff.

“Players also have to bust a gut to get back in position when the other team breaks which didn’t happen for the first Forest goal and you need to pick up your man from corners which we didn’t do for the second goal.