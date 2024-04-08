Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posh triumphed at Wembley in front of over 22,000 of their own fans with a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers thanks to two late goals from captain Harrison Burrows.

MacAnthony and his family were in attendance to see Posh pick up silverware 11 months on from their play-off heartbreak end from last season.

Seven of the starting XI on Sunday were involved on that night at Hillsborough and have remained with the club as they evolved in the summer, bringing a raft of young players to revamp the squad.

Darragh MacAnthony embraces his manager Darren Ferguson after Posh lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent.

Following the victory, MacAnthony paid tribute to his staff and the players for all of their hard work over the part 11 months, crediting that effort with Sunday’s result.

MacAnthony also lavished praised on the club’s Wembley hero, Harrison Burrows, describing him as the best player in League One.

MacAnthony said; “I’m delighted. I’m really happy for all the players, their families and the staff. I said to all the staff, this is what hard work looks like.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this. This time 11 months ago, we all know what happened and I have seen all they have put into it since then. I’m so proud of them, it’s been really stressful at times, but I’m really proud of them.

“We came here, we wanted to win, winning late is ideal which it looked like we had done, but then Wycombe go and do what Wycombe do and equalise and I’m thinking, this team won’t go away and won’t give up.

“Then our captain stepped up, he’s magnificent. He’s made in Peterborough. He has been here since he was 9, he’s come through our academy and he’s the best player in League One by a mile. What a man.

“We had a good few of our own lads out there. Harrison is our captain and I love him. He’s one of the nicest kids we’ve had through our academy.

“When he was first put in at left back a few of our fans got onto him, but then they got behind him and he got into the role. He was doing this in the Championship. He’s just been brilliant this season.

“He talks so well for such a young man. I’m very proud of him and all the players. A few of them lads were involved against Sheffield Wednesday last year, they saw what happened and it was a good experience for them. Even though it was a choke, everyone that was there and is still here, won today. We just went out and backed them in the summer.

“They are men and they are good men off the field. We’ve got a real togetherness in the club right down from the under 7s to the academy. We’re together and when you’re together, you can achieve anything you want.

“Today was phenomenal. When you buy Peterborough United, you don’t expect to fill up the cupboard with trophies because you’re not winning FA Cups, League Cups, European Cups, but you can win play-off trophies, you can win leagues and FA Cups for the lower leagues, like this. That’s what we’re here to do.

“Just ask the fans what it feels like to see their team win a trophy. I’m the biggest fan of this trophy. We’ve done well financially out of it, we’ve done well for our fans, we’ve had a great day out and it has hopefully acted as a springboard to win promotion again.