Kwame Poku of Peterborough United wheels away after scoring his goal against Milton Keynes. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been delighted with the performances of the club’s forward line in recent weeks, insisting they will be a “scary” prospect for opposition teams.

Posh switched back to Grant McCann’s favoured 4-3-3 away at Bolton but since that defeat, due to a deflected goal, have scored three goals in each of their last three games.

Against Milton Keynes, all of the starting three of Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson-Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku got on the scoresheet and MacAnthony has insisted, on his Hard Truth Podcast, that there is more to come.

He said: “Saturday was important for us. It was probably the most comprehensive 3-2 away win you’re ever going to see. I couldn’t call out a bad performance, we were superb.

I’m delighted for Ricky and Poku, along with Jonno, scoring. They’re scary. I know some fans wanted me to send Ricky out on loan or questioned how we are ever going to get goals and assists from this frontline but that’s what you have to do as a club and fair play to the manager.

“You play young players, you improve them, you give them time. There are always going to be those players, Ricky is 19, Kwame is 21; they score one, they score one or two, they have a few good games and they get better and better. Jonno then being Mr League One Goal-scorer, with those players around him, will be scarily good.

“If Ricky and Poku go on a serious tear, with belief and confidence, then they could be unplayable at this level.

“MK left out Dean Lewington, their most experienced player because their manager had watched us and saw our wide players. We have the front-line to get in the heads of the opposition and affect them.”

MacAnthony also backed the club’s summer recruits, in the wide areas, to prove themselves and play an important role across the season.

He added: “People have said we have too many wingers but we want Randall to step up when Ricky is not at it, you want Ephron Mason-Clark to step up if somebody isn’t as it and you want David Ajiboye to step up if Poku isn’t at it.