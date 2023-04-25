News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony hopes to see ground receivership issues resolved by next season

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is focused on resolving the receivership issues before the start of next season.

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Posh Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.Posh Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.
Last month, London Road Peterborough Properties Limited (LRPPL) - which owns the club’s Weston Homes Stadium - was placed into receivership over a dispute over unpaid loans.

Co-owner Stewart Thompson appointed the receivers due to a reported £6.6m debt owed to his company Old Kent Road Financial Limited since October.

LRPPL is owned jointly by Posh co-owners Mr MacAnthony, Mr Thompson and Dr Jason Neale, but exists as a separate entity to the club itself - which is not in receivership.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, Mr MacAnthony said he is focused on working towards having the situation resolved before the start of next season.

"Everyone knows that there are issues among the ownership, there is no getting way from that,” MacAnthony admitted.

"All I can say is, my job is to fix all that. I’ll work away without finger-pointing to make everyone feel good about themselves and feel like they come out of it the right way.

“I’m not losing sleep over the stadium company being in receivership. That’s something I’ll try and put right as best I can. I never wanted to buy the stadium, but I understand the fundamental importance of the club and the stadium. We have a lease for a long time as well that’s why people don’t need to panic.

“While everything is happening on the pitch, I’m planning, negotiating, doing deals and reducing debt. Talks are ongoing and I can’t say anymore than that. My only focus is making sure the football club comes out of it in the right way and it will.

“I will make this right, common ground will be found, common sense will prevail and the club will be fine. It’s not as bad as everyone thinks it is.

“I’ve been dealing with this since last summer and I’m putting it to bed by this summer. I’m not having another season with it like this, I can’t.

“My whole goal now is to make sure that by next season we’re in the best possible position on and off the field and everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Both Mr Thompson and Dr Neale have also spoken positively about resolving the situation since the news broke.

