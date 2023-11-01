News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ideas for compensation should FA Cup replays be scrapped

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony would want something in return from the biggest clubs in the country should FA Cup third and fourth round replays be scrapped.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs in action against Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City in an FA Cup tie in March 22. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs in action against Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City in an FA Cup tie in March 22. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​It’s expected such a move will take place in time for next season’s competition when the top English clubs will be competing in an expanded European programme.

MacAnthony understands the motivation, but he has put forward ideas that would compensate clubs like Posh.

"FA Cup money is a lifeblood for some clubs,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I do understand where the big clubs are coming from with the amount of games they play and with so many teams now qualifying for Europe, but if they want our support maybe they should make it interesting for us.

"Maybe the lower league clubs can keep all the gate money? And maybe lower league clubs can be on the television rather than showing Premier League clubs playing against each other.

"We have to be careful here.

"If we were drawn against Man Utd and managed to draw at home to get a replay at Old Trafford we could make a million quid from the tie which would be lovely as well as a Godsend, so to have that potential taken away from us isn’t great.

"We’ve never had a seven figure return from an FA Cup tie. We made £600k from playing Manchester City the other year and £380k when we played Chelsea.”

Posh lost 2-0 at home to City in a fifth round tie in March 2022.

