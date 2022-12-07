Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Co-owner MacAnthony, who took control at London Road in 2006, suddenly announced on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast in September he would cut ties with the club as he needed to spend more time with his family who are based in the United States.

But this week, again on his podcast, he admitted his mind had been changed after conversations with his wife and with co-owner Dr Jason Neale.

"I’m not going anywhere in the summer,” MacAnthony stated. “I had conversations with Jason who urged me to take some downtime with the family, but while also doing my thing with the club.

"Jason also wants to buy other clubs, but he won’t do it without me.

"And my wife, Natalie, agreed I shouldn’t give up the club. She knows I need that drive in my life. She knows this football club helps make me what I am.

"I’m sure there will be some people who will be annoyed by my decision, but I’m all you’ve got. You need me at Peterborough United.

"I’m all upside. I bring no negatives. I don’t have baggage. I work my backside off for the club, always have and always will.”

It’s been a rough few weeks for MacAnthony who was prompted to issue an angry denial when rumours surfaced on a fans’ website about financial problems at the club and the possibility of entering administration.

He took that opportunity to reveal he had turned down a multi-million pound bid for the club, while co-owner Dr Neale issued a statement showing how Posh had successfully reduced the level of debt at London Road.

MacAnthony will meet with fans’ groups next week.

"I’ve been told communication has been a problem,” MacAnthony added. “Which is strange as I did a fans’ forum 100 days ago, I do a weekly podcast, I answer questions on Twitter and I post messages on social media.

"I don’t like threatening legal action, but a thread from a website has been sent to my laywers because some of the claims are damaging to me and the club. It hurts the people who work at the club. It hurts the business. Talk like that does no-one any favours. If other clubs see it they will make bids for players way below market value.

"I didn;t go purposely onto that website, but I saw stuff that kept coming out. I read a thread weher it seems people had an agenda and perhaps were being fed information that was wrong for a particular reason. It blew mind. Enough is enough.

"This club will never go into Administration on my watch. Why would it? I would get no benefit from it. I don’t have a charge against the club.

"All League One clubs carry debt. but I’ve never given any reason for fans to be worried about my running of the club. Our debt is coming down as Jason explained in his very good article. It’s not between 15-20 million as someone posted on Twitter. It’s not even £10 million and will be down to £5 million by January