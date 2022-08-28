Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Knight disappointed as Posh concede in stoppage time against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were beaten in the 92nd minute at Pride Park having gone down to ten men for a second consecutive season. The defeat was even more painful considering that Posh had led the match before conceding an equaliser in the 89th minute.

The contentious moment of the game was the red card, with Thompson appearing to be harshly treated on both occasions- the second yellow card certainly looked like a dive from Tom Barkhuizen.

Speaking on his Instagram account, MacAnthony was in no mood to lay into the referee; instead demanding more from his side on the road.

Posh sit fourth in the League One table but only three of their 12 points have been taken on the road.

MacAnthony said: “

“It was a hell of a game. We can talk about decisions and officials but you can’t win at places like Derby when you’re down to ten men. You have to keep your discipline. You don’t win promotion and league titles and win league titles if you don’t keep all 11 players on the field either.

“That was a big disappointment, as was losing to another late goal. That’s something we have to eradicate as that’s something that’s happened a few times now.

“It was a bad day at the office, we have to get our away form together as it’s been a bit sketchy and no doubt the manager and staff will work on that.”

MacAnthony also praised the 1,878 travelling fans, who will once again be needed as Posh travel to leaders Portsmouth on Saturday (September 3).