Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game at Portsmouth with Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

For the second League One game in a row Posh surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 as Portsmouth sealed a narrow victory at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Away form is also a concern for the chairman – Posh have lost their last four successive away matches – but he’s backing his players and management to turn it around.

Posh now have back-to-back home games against Forest Green Rovers (September 10) and Fleetwood Town (September 13) in which to close a five-point gap to the top two.

"It’s not been an ideal couple of weeks, but the players are a resilient bunch and we have a resilient management team,” MacAnthony, who has returned home to the United States, said.

“It was a 50/50 game, but we need to sharpen our skills up in both penalty areas, particularly away from home and particularly against teams like Portsmouth who will be rivals for promotion.