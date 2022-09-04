News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United chairman backs 'resilient' players and management team to quickly solve team's problems

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists his team must sharpen up in both penalty areas in order to re-start their push for automatic promotion.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 7:43 pm
Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game at Portsmouth with Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
For the second League One game in a row Posh surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 as Portsmouth sealed a narrow victory at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Away form is also a concern for the chairman – Posh have lost their last four successive away matches – but he’s backing his players and management to turn it around.

Posh now have back-to-back home games against Forest Green Rovers (September 10) and Fleetwood Town (September 13) in which to close a five-point gap to the top two.

"It’s not been an ideal couple of weeks, but the players are a resilient bunch and we have a resilient management team,” MacAnthony, who has returned home to the United States, said.

“It was a 50/50 game, but we need to sharpen our skills up in both penalty areas, particularly away from home and particularly against teams like Portsmouth who will be rivals for promotion.

"There’s a long way to go though and I’m sure we will be back on the front foot and creating many more chances than we have been doing away from home.”

