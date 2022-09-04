Peterborough United chairman backs 'resilient' players and management team to quickly solve team's problems
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists his team must sharpen up in both penalty areas in order to re-start their push for automatic promotion.
For the second League One game in a row Posh surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 as Portsmouth sealed a narrow victory at Fratton Park on Saturday.
Away form is also a concern for the chairman – Posh have lost their last four successive away matches – but he’s backing his players and management to turn it around.
Posh now have back-to-back home games against Forest Green Rovers (September 10) and Fleetwood Town (September 13) in which to close a five-point gap to the top two.
"It’s not been an ideal couple of weeks, but the players are a resilient bunch and we have a resilient management team,” MacAnthony, who has returned home to the United States, said.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United's players didn't deserve to be on the end of a third straight away defeat in League One.
-
2
Grant McCann frustrated after Peterborough United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright struck down by another thigh injury
-
3
Peterborough United have been unfortunate rather than outplayed, although weaknesses are becoming obvious, a fantastic atmosphere and a new ref watch feature!
-
4
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann believes the better side lost at Portsmouth and vows to improve away form
-
5
Peterborough United fans on Pompey defeat: Who should be dropped? Who whould be sent home? And what Posh need to do to start winning away.
“It was a 50/50 game, but we need to sharpen our skills up in both penalty areas, particularly away from home and particularly against teams like Portsmouth who will be rivals for promotion.
"There’s a long way to go though and I’m sure we will be back on the front foot and creating many more chances than we have been doing away from home.”