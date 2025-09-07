Fergie comes out fighting, but can he really turn Peterborough United's season around?

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has rarely been one to brag about his achievements.

But the most successful manager in the club’s history – four promotions so far – came out fighting in a post-match press conference when the inevitable question about his immediate future was hinted at by the BBC following a 3-2 League One defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. These probes will always be made when your team hasn’t won in their last 14 League One games and has followed a dismal end to the 2024-25 campaign by a slump to the bottom of the current table with just one point from seven matches.

‘I have nothing to prove at this level,” Ferguson insisted which isn’t entirely true. A manager used to fighting at the top end of the division has only once had to prove he can organise a successful battle against relegation and he failed. He was appointed manager of Doncaster Rovers in October of the 2015-16 and they went down together before winning promotion from League Two the following season.

It’s a unique blip in an outstanding record at third tier level, so far at least. His current Posh squad is trending towards a follow-up, although blame shouldn’t be shouldered by the manager alone. The relatively rapid break-up of a super team would have tested better, more high profile managers than him.

Emile Sinclair celebrates a hat-trick for Posh in a 3-1 Championship win at Hull in 2012. The win ended a run of seven straight defeats from the start of the season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson is now though best placed, and therefore chiefly responsible, to ensure a return to the basement division for the first time in almost 20 years doesn’t happen, but for his own job security his team need to turn the regular claims of the inevitability of positive change into reality pretty quickly. There aren’t many instances of chairmen getting sacked for poor result in professional football.

Can he do it? Should he even be given the opportunity? These are reasonable questions with strong arguments for all outcomes. Many have already been made in the social media courtroom. Some say Ferguson is a busted flush whose methods no longer work. The football in possession has become stale and predictable and a stable and secure defence remains as elusive as ever, a huge problem now that outstanding attacking talents are no longer around to cover up those deficiencies.

Others – and I belong in this camp for now – believe he should be given time to get another new squad up and running. The chairman has backed his boss by reacting properly to recruitment misdeeds of the recent past. It would seem illogical to get rid now, although plenty of what Posh have done in the last 16 months has been just as illogical.

The recent arrivals, young and old, have, admittedly after occasional prompting, insisted Ferguson’s reputation for playing huge parts in player development and for preaching positive, entertaining football, were big factors in moves to London Road. Thanks have been sent Ferguson’s way after players have moved on, most recently from Harrison Burrows and in the past from club superstars George Boyd, who was present at Huddersfield, and Aaron McLean. Another fans’ favourite and Posh promotion winner Gaby Zakuani was banging the drum for his old boss all the way from Africa on Saturday night.

Posh have suffered a worst start under Ferguson than the current one when they lost their first seven Championship games of the 2012-13 season. They recovered to accumulate 54 points before suffering the cruellest of final day relegations. It shows what can be done – that points tally would get you relegated once in a blue moon – and it was started by an unlikely hero in Emile Sinclair to prove you can never predict the future in football with too much certainty.

Saturday was a strange game. Posh were generally excellent, particularly for the opening 30 minutes, until getting anywhere near the Huddersfield penalty area when the absence or risk-taking and creative quality stopped them in their tracks. They had no shots on target in that period which you suspected might come back to haunt them. Posh did eventually score twice in a game for just the second time since April 1, but one was a fluke and the other arrived much too late to matter.

They were generally solid at the back until fatigue in key positions seemed to set in. It’s bizarre in these days of unlimited data and high end scientific analysis that so many Posh arrivals remain short of full match fitness on September 6. There were signs of improvement in the display, but they were accompanied by season-long faults.

But it is what it is and, rather than constant carping about the causes, a cure has to be found from within and quickly before irreparable harm is done. The special relationship between chairman and manager needs justifying, but if the axe falls will it really help Posh in the long run? Ferguson might be most unlikely to maintain his perfect record of at least one promotion in every spell in charge at London Road, but he remains the only successful managerial appointment of the current chairman’s near 20-year reign.

ONE MORE TALKING POINT...

My colleague Ben Jones picked up on another interesting line from Ferguson’s post-match press conference at the Accu Stadium. Ferguson said: "I’m rebuilding a team. I didn’t do it at the end of last season because we were not in a position to do what we have done in recent weeks. Now we can, we have."

Rumours abound that Posh have found some American-based investment, although chairman Darragh MacAnthony has put the seemingly sudden availability of funds down to scheduled transfer payments relating to former players. The PT has asked this question of the main man while also asking about the security of Ferguson’s position.