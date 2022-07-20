Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and manager Grant McCann. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The forum will take place in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday July 27 (7-8pm).

The event costs £3 per person with all money raised going towards funding new Changing Place toilets in Peterborough city centre. These are toilets which can be used by people with severe disabilities, including learning disabilities, and go beyond normal disabled toilets.

It will be the first time that McCann has participated in a fans forum since re-joining the club and with the season set to kick-off at Cheltenham Town three days later, it is the perfect time to meet the supporters.

Former Peterborough Telegraph journalist Joel Lamy, who is leading the fundraising effort to install the new Changing Places toilets, said: “New Changing Places toilets would make a world of difference to many disabled people, and their families and carers, so I am delighted that Peterborough United will support the cause. A big thank you must go to Darragh, Grant and all the team at Posh who have given their time to make this happen. It just shows what a great community club we have in our city."