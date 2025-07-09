Peterborough United centre-back to work on his goal celebration as he wants to start scoring in League One matches

Chris Conn-Clark (right) scored for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo Jason Richardson

Oscar Wallin wants to make big impacts at both ends of the pitch for Peterborough United in the 2025-26 season

The centre-back, who is 24 today (Wednesday), scored his first goal in Posh colours in a 6-0 win at neighbours Stamford AFC on Tuesday night. Wallin made 41 appearances for Posh in his debut season at the club in 2024-25 without scoring a goal, but he netted at the Zeeco Stadium with a sweet first-time volley from a corner.

It was one of four set-piece goals Posh scored with Brad Ihionvien, Kyrell Lisbie and an own goal all also arriving from corners. Ihionvien also converted a penalty with Chris Conn-Clarke completing the scoring late on.

It was Wallin’s first appearance of the summer and a satisfactory one. The Swede played the first half which which finished 4-0 to Posh after four goals in the first 21 minutes.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Stamford. Photo Jason Richardson

"We did well,” Wallin told the Posh Plus service. “We did the things we were asked to do. We kept our concentration levels high and we scored some goals while also keeping a clean sheet which is always good.

"It’s obvious I need to do some work on my goal celebration, but hopefully I will score some more goals when the league season starts. We are excited about the season, but we have several games to play before it starts and we will make sure we work hard on what we need to and then apply it to the more serious matches.

"It was tough to miss the first friendly as I don’t want to fall too far behind the other boys, but I felt good and hopefully I will get some minutes on Saturday.

"It was good fun to play at a different arena like Stamford. I really felt the passion from the local supporters and it was good to be able to interact with our fans.”

Posh had lost their opening friendly 3-1 at Leicester City on Saturday. They play another unnamed Championship side away from home this Saturday before a short trip across the city to tackle Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm).