Peterborough United centre-back on sloppy errors and his outstanding debut for Wales Under 21s

George Nevett in action for Posh earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United centre-back George Nevett admits cutting out sloppy mistakes is crucial in the bid to climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevett, who starred on his Wales Under 21 debut on Tuesday, has been one of the more impressive Posh performers in what has been an awful campaign for the club so far.

But he is conscious of being part of the second leakiest defence in the division. Only Leyton Orient (22) have conceded more goals than the 20 let in by Posh. Relegation rivals Blackpool have also conceded 20 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that Posh backline can expect to come under heavy pressure from a very direct, and in-form, Burton Albion side at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm).

"We need to start winning again,” Nevett told the Posh Plus service. “It’s all well and good saying we’ve been playing well, we need to get some momentum back like we had after we beat Wycombe and Plymouth. To do that we need to cut out the mistakes, from me included, and the sloppy goals we’ve conceded so we can get on a winning streak.”

Nevett is likely to start in the middle of a back three tomorrow. He played in a similar position on his Welsh under 21 debut and impressed in a 2-0 win in Austria. The 19 year-old was a late, and surprising, call-up.

Nevett explained: “I was out last Saturday night for my dad’s birthday and my phone buzzed. I didn’t recognise the number, but I answered it anyway and it was the under 21s gaffer. He said they wanted me so I had to drive to Peterborough to get my stuff and then fly out to Austria on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always a privilege to play for your country and we delivered a good team performance. We started with great intensity and although we plateaued a bit in the second-half we came though it. It was a great result as they hadn’t lost at home for two years.

"The game went as I expected. It was like a category 1 Academy game with quick football, but without the physical nature we find in League One. I take a lot of confidence from the game and hopefully I will get more call-ups.

"I have put in a lot of work since last season and hopefully we are seeing the benefits.“

Nevett (19) had previously played under 19 football for Wales. Wales had lost their two previous European Under 21 Championship qualifying games. The under 21s are managed by Matty Jones, a former Leeds United and Leicester City player.