News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Peterborough United centre-back linked with a move to a Scottish Premier League club

Transfer listed Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent has been linked with a move to Scottish Premier ship side Hearts.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Frankie Kent in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Frankie Kent in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Frankie Kent in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And the 27 year-old promotion-winning centre-back has started following the Edinburgh-based club on social media, according to a couple of reports from North of the border.

ESPN journalist Mark Donaldson made the link between Kent and Hearts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh would expect a fee for a player still under contract at London Road for another 11 months.

Posh dismissed reported interest in Kent from newly-promoted League One side Leyton Orient earlier this summer.

Most Popular

Kent has played 170 times for Posh since signing from Colchester United in June, 2019, scoring six goals.

Fellow transfer-listed centre-back Josh Knight has been linked to a move to Championship side QPR.

Related topics:Frankie KentMark DonaldsonKentQPRJosh Knight