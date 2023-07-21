Frankie Kent in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And the 27 year-old promotion-winning centre-back has started following the Edinburgh-based club on social media, according to a couple of reports from North of the border.

ESPN journalist Mark Donaldson made the link between Kent and Hearts.

Posh would expect a fee for a player still under contract at London Road for another 11 months.

Posh dismissed reported interest in Kent from newly-promoted League One side Leyton Orient earlier this summer.

Kent has played 170 times for Posh since signing from Colchester United in June, 2019, scoring six goals.