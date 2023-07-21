Peterborough United centre-back linked with a move to a Scottish Premier League club
And the 27 year-old promotion-winning centre-back has started following the Edinburgh-based club on social media, according to a couple of reports from North of the border.
ESPN journalist Mark Donaldson made the link between Kent and Hearts.
Posh would expect a fee for a player still under contract at London Road for another 11 months.
Posh dismissed reported interest in Kent from newly-promoted League One side Leyton Orient earlier this summer.
Kent has played 170 times for Posh since signing from Colchester United in June, 2019, scoring six goals.
Fellow transfer-listed centre-back Josh Knight has been linked to a move to Championship side QPR.