Peter Kioso celebrates his goal for Posh against Cheltenham earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Kioso was an instant hit at Posh on and off the field after moving to the Weston Homes Stadium on loan from Championship side Rotherham United in the summer.

His all-action style at right-back has proved popular with the fans and it wasn’t long before Posh boss Darren Ferguson entrusted Kioso with the captaincy, however, Rotherham do have a recall option on the 24 year-old and they’ve been monitoring his form at League One level.

It’s thought manager Matt Taylor doesn’t trust Kioso defensively so the loan could continue to the end of the current campaign, but no decision has yet been made.

Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We felt it was the right thing for PK to go and play League One football this season and he wanted to do the same.

"With no disrespect to PK's game, last season we didn't have enough from him to put him as a trusted body within our squad this time around.

"That's why he went out on loan. I'm delighted he's doing well, I'm delighted he's playing consistently and I'm delighted he's injury-free, although we know there's still a bit of an issue in the groin area.

"We want all our loan players to be performing well.

"I've been to watch him this season, as have my staff and, trust me, League One is a totally different animal to the Championship.

"We’ll make a decision when it needs to be made, but I can guarantee that in the next 10 weeks a lot will change in our squad.”