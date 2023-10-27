News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United captain on why 1-0 wins are the best, the secrets behind a long unbeaten run and why EMC can claim his goal at Port Vale

Peterborough United skipper Peter Kioso believes his side have enough character and confidence to enjoy a successful season.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST- 2 min read
Peter Kioso jumping into action for Posh against Wycombe last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.Peter Kioso jumping into action for Posh against Wycombe last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peter Kioso jumping into action for Posh against Wycombe last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

The on-loan right-back praised the defensive organisation and team spirit which enabled Posh to gain a hard-fought 1-0 League One win at Port Vale on Tuesday, a result that stretched an unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions ahead of a tough trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

Posh are fifth in League One, but just two points and a place ahead of the Seasiders.

"I read recently a manager saying 1-0 wins are the best,” Kioso revealed on the Posh Plus service. “Because you have won a tight game in which the opposition has done everything they can to get a result themselves.

Peter Kioso (left) congratulates Ephron Mason-Clark on his goal at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPeter Kioso (left) congratulates Ephron Mason-Clark on his goal at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peter Kioso (left) congratulates Ephron Mason-Clark on his goal at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
"It’s a sign of a good team to win when not at your best and that was us at a tough place to go against a tough team to play against.

"We want to be known as a good footballing team and the manager expects it, but sometimes you have to show a different side of your game.

"There was only one clear-cut chance for them that I can recall and that was when I made a mistake by sliding in expecting the player to shoot, but fair play to Ronnie Edwards for showing great defensive instincts to save the day.

"That’s what you need in a defence. If someone makes a mistake, someone else is there to cover.

"We have six clean sheets now and we could have had more, but for our own mistakes.

"But it’s not just down to the back four and the goalkeeper, it’s down to centre forwards, the wingers and the midfielders.

"You can see we all believe in each other and have faith in each other. It’s all about getting wins and keeping our unbeaten run going, although it would be good to get a 4-0, 5-0 win as well!

"We haven’t kicked off as a team yet, but it just shows what great character we have to have kept winning.

"Obviously we have another tough fixture on Saturday, but we go there with confidence.”

Kioso has taken it upon himself to award Ephron Mason-Clark – his predecessor as skipper – the goal at Port Vale even though home player Gavin Massey diverted his header into the net.

“When I was at MK I claimed far worse goals than that one,” Kioso said. “And I was always given them!

"I’ve been playing against Ephron since he was 16 and I know what he is all about. We have seen the Ephron we know in recent games.

“He’s playing free. There are now weights on his shoulders.”

Only Portsmouth, Stevenage and Barnsley have kept more League One clean sheets than Posh this season. They’ve all kept seven.

Only ex-Posh ‘keeper Will Norris (7) has kept more clean sheets than Posh number one Nicholas Bilokapic (6).

Kioso (24) scored four goals in 18 appearances for MK Dons when on loan from Luton Town in 2021-22 season.

