Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

It would effectively be back-to-back awards for the 28 year-old as he won the same prize in 2020-21 when his 31 goals blasted Posh to promotion to the Championship.

Clarke-Harris is on 24 League One goals this season and looks a shoo-in for a second successive Golden Boot award in the division. He is five clear of his nearest rivals with five games to go.

Sheffield Wednesday’s outstanding midfielder Barry Bannon and Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins are the other nominations for this season’s player-of-the-year award.

The League One young player-of-the-year nominations are ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphries and Charlton’s on loan forward Jes Rak-Sakyi, a player involved in one of the most ridiculous refereeing decisions of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

League One manager of the year nominations are promotion chasing Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Steve Shumacher (Plymouth) and Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday).

The winners will all be announced at the EFL Awards Night at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane on Sunday, April 23.

