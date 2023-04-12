News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
4 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
18 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
29 minutes ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
12 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
12 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected

Peterborough United captain has been nominated for a major EFL award

Peterborough United skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is on a three-man shortlist for the EFL’s League One player-of-the year award.

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:10 BST- 1 min read
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

It would effectively be back-to-back awards for the 28 year-old as he won the same prize in 2020-21 when his 31 goals blasted Posh to promotion to the Championship.

Clarke-Harris is on 24 League One goals this season and looks a shoo-in for a second successive Golden Boot award in the division. He is five clear of his nearest rivals with five games to go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s outstanding midfielder Barry Bannon and Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins are the other nominations for this season’s player-of-the-year award.

The League One young player-of-the-year nominations are ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphries and Charlton’s on loan forward Jes Rak-Sakyi, a player involved in one of the most ridiculous refereeing decisions of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Most Popular

League One manager of the year nominations are promotion chasing Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Steve Shumacher (Plymouth) and Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday).

The winners will all be announced at the EFL Awards Night at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane on Sunday, April 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The individuals for the teams of the year will also be unveiled that night.

Related topics:Jonson Clarke-HarrisLeague OneEFLIpswich TownSheffield Wednesday