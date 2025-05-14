Peterborough United captain appears set for Championship move

Watford have tried to sign Hector Kyprianou in the past two transfer windows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2024-25 Peterborough United captain Hector Kyprianou is nearing a switch to the Championship, according to reports.

Freelance journalist Santi Aouna was the first to report that the 23-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with Watford, a claim repeated by journalists from organisation such as Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyprianou, who scored Posh’s second goal in the Vertu Trophy Final, will leave the club this summer following the expiration of his contract on July 1 and Posh will not be able to claim any kind of compensation.

Hector Kyprianou with the Vertu Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Hornets have tried to sign Kyprianou in both of the last two transfer windows with Posh rejecting an offer, believed to be over £1million, on the final day of the January transfer window this season from the club.

Owner Darragh MacAnthony has gone on to describe that decision as a mistake, stating that the club should have then used that money to buy two new midfielders.

Watford only appointed Paulo Pezzolano as their new manager on Tuesday after controversially sacking Tom Cleverley after the conclusion of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyprianou was also linked with a move to fellow Championship side Swansea in January. They too have changed managers since that interest, replacing Luke Williams with Alan Sheehan.

Kyprianou recently said that lifting the Vertu Trophy at Wembley against Birmingham City this season was the greatest day of his life and that the club and the fans would always have a special place in his heart.

Posh signed Kyprianou from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee in June 2022 and he went onto make 140 appearances for the club, scoring 16 times and lifting the EFL Trophy twice.