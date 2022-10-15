Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United claims the ball against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bad things tend to happen to Posh at this pretty stadium and even the boost of scoring first through Harrison Burrows’ spectacular 23rd minute strike couldn’t stave off the traditional disappointment as the hosts hit back to win 3-1.

Posh had been the better side up to that point, but taking the lead appeared to rouse Wycombe who equalised on the stroke of half-time before scoring twice in the final 20 minutes, the third coming in the final seconds after goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom had been caught upfield at a corner.

Posh did rally after Sam Vokes had fired Wycombe in front with Burrows twice testing Max Stryjek, who was the buisier goalkeeper throughout, but there was really any constant pressure.

Three years after the event, this game was still being described by some as the ‘points per game’ derby. Posh were keen to travel back much further, to 2003, the only time they’ve ever won a Football League fixture at Adams Park.

The chances of ending that run were lessened when Jack Taylor was declared an absentee after receiving a clumsy kick in training on Friday. Ben Thompson stepped back into the starting line-up.

Posh suffered a further blow when Ricky-Jade Jones was taken off 10 minutes before the break with an injury, but by then his side were deservedly in front. Jones had just outsprinted Chris Forino to deliver a fine cross that was cleared and another centre early on was diverted just wide of the post by a stretching Ben Thompson.

Posh kept the ball well for the first quarter of the match, probed intelligently down the flanks and were rewarded when Jeando Fuchs and Joe Ward got the ball to Burrows who let fly from 25 yards with the ball flying into the net without Stryjek moving. Burrows had been the first to test the home ‘keeper in the sixth minute with a shot from close range.

The goal galvanised the home side who kept Posh pinned back for minutes at a time without creating a worthwhile opportunity and indeed Posh came closest on a couple of occasions to claim the second goal.

Nathan Thompson forced a low save from Srtyjek after a fluent passing move and Joel Randall, sent on for Jones, struck the outside of the post with his first touch after a superb run and pass from Josh Knight. Randall would have probably been better served by attacking the other side of the goal.

Jonson Clarke-Harris also tested Stryjek with a 25 yard free kick that was pushed behind for a corner.

Posh looked like reaching the break in front, but in time added on for Jones’ injury a deep cross led to three headers inside the area all won by Wycombe with Gareth McCleary having the simple task of nodding the ball over the line from close range. A few minutes earlier McCleary had escaped behind the Posh defence, but Dan Butler raced back to block.

Posh never found fluency after the break, but defended solidly until Anis Mehmeti missed a sitter after a Vokes knockdown just before the hour mark.

Posh were restricted to a Frankie Kent header from a long free kick which sailed well over the bar before Vokes netted 20 minutes from time converting Nick Freeman’s cross from close range. Posh were not helped by the ball striking referee Charles Breakspear when Jordan Obita unleashef a shot from distance. The re-start enabled Wycombe to flood the penalty area, although Posh fell asleep to let Freeman run into so much space.

Posh made changes and started to threaten as time hurried towards 90 minutes. An excellent pass from substitute Jack Marriott freed Burrows into the area, but hos shot was delievered at perfect catching height for Stryjek. Burrows also tested Stryjek from distance, but from the resulting corner Jeando Fuchs surrendered possession after a headed clearance and Wycombe broke away to claim a flattering third goal for Mehmeti.

It was harsh, but Posh must get to grips with their away form or the consequences will be severe.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler (sub Ephron Mason-Clark, 84 mins), Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson (sub Jack Marriott, 69 mins), Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Joel Randall, 36 mins), Joe Ward, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Subs not used: Will Blackmore, Kell Watts, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou.

Wycombe: Max Stryjek, Joe Jacobsen, Chris Forino, Alfie Mawson, Jason McCarthy, Lewis Wing, Nick Freeman, Garath McCleary (sub Brandan Hanlan, 90 + 1 min), Anis Mehmeti (sub D’Mani Mellor, 90 + 4 mins), Jordan Obita, Sam Vokes.

Subs: Josh Blunkell, Jack Grimmer, Sullay Kaikai, Daryl Horgan, Adam Leathers,

Goals: Posh – Burrows (23 mins).

Wycombe – McCleary (45 mins), Vokes (75 mins)., Mehmeti (90 + 4 mins).

Cautions: Posh – None.

Wycombe – Forino (deliberate handball), Vokes (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear 7.

