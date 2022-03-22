Peterborough United can take heart from famous ‘Great Escapes’ from football’s past

Bradford City celebrate their match-winning goal against Liverpool on the final day of the 1999-2000 Premier League season. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

They were probably acting more in hope than expectation as Posh are seven points from safety (effectively eight because of an awful goal difference) with just eight games to go, but miracle recoveries by teams apparently doomed to the drop have been known to happen....

LEICESTER CITY

Luton Town celebrate their great escape from relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season. Photo: Liam Smith.

City were rock bottom and, following defeat at Spurs in late March, had won just four league games all season to sit six points from safety.

But the last nine games of the season delivered seven wins. From the 27 points available, Nigel Pearson’s team picked up 22. In the end an epic run took them to 14th in the table, six points away from the relegation places and 11 from the bottom spot they had occupied for much of the season.

And one year later Leicester won the Premier League title!

Newport County

League Two 2016-17

County were seven points from safety with nine games to go and looking set to return to non-league football when they appointed Michael Flynn as manager.

But four wins in the last six matches left the Exiles needing to match Hartlepool’s result to stay up.

They did thanks to an 89th-minute winning goal from Mark O’Brien.

SUNDERLAND

Premier League 2013-14.

Sunderland were seven points from safety with just six games to play and Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United were still to be faced away from home.

Sunderland needed a miracle and they found one. They collected a surprise draw at the Eithad, followed by a 2-1 victory at Chelsea and a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Thirteen points were won in just five matches to secure safety with a game to spare!

WEST HAM UNITED

Premier League, 2006-07

The Hammers were nailed to the foot of the division and 10 points adrift with just 10 games remaining.

But a memorable run included seven wins from their final nine games with Carlos Tevez scoring the winner against champions Manchester United at Old Trafford on the final day of the season to ensure safety. But the presence of Tevez caused plenty of controversy.

Sheffield United were relegated at West Ham’s expense and the Blades took the London side to court over breaching third party ownership laws in signing the Argentinian, eventually being awarded £20 million in compensation, but West Ham were still allowed to survive.

FULHAM

Premier League 2007-08

With six games remaining the Cottagers were six points adrift of safety, but four wins in their final five fixtures – including three in succession to end the campaign – saw Fulham stay up as a Danny Murphy winner at Portsmouth on the final day sealed survival on goal difference at the expense of Reading.

BRADFORD CITY

Premier League 1999-00

With just five games to go, the Bantams’ were six points from safety, but three wins and a draw, meant that victory over Champions League-chasing Liverpool on the final day at a packed Valley Parade would save them and relegate Wimbledon.

An early towering David Wetherall header settled City’s nerves, and although Bradford rode their luck in the latter stages, they clung on to a 1-0 victory and their top-flight status.

LUTON TOWN AND BARNSLEY

Championship 2019-20

When the Football League was halted because of a global pandemic Barnsley were rock bottom of the table seven points from safety with nine matches to go. Luton were next-to-bottom and just a point better off from the same number of games.

Fortunately for The Hatters and The Tykes finishing positions were not determined by applying an unjust points-per-game formula as in other divisions.

Luton lost just one of their final nine matches and escaped on the final day with a home win against Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley’s escape was even more dramatic as they had to win at promotion-chasing Brentford to stay up and they managed it with a 90th minute goal.

Both clubs were helped by a mid-season points deduction for Wigan after they fell into Administration.