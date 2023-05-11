Posh star Ken Charlery with the 1992 Third Division play-off trophy at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Owls finished the regular League One season on 96 points – an EFL record for a team not going up automatically – which was 19 more points than Posh managed.

Only one team has ever had to try and overcome a bigger deficit since the play-offs were introduced solely for teams chasing promotion in the 1988-89 season.

In the 2014-15 League One season third-placed Preston finished 20 points clear of sixth-placed Chesterfield (89-69) and yet met on level terms in the play-off. Wednesday fans will be relieved to hear Preston won that tie 4-0 on aggregate and went on to win promotion.

Wednesday actually hold the record for the biggest regular points deficit ever overturned in a play-off semi-final.

At the end of the 2015-16 Championship season, Wednesday finished sixth on 74 points, 15 points fewer than third-placed Brighton, but the Owls won the play-off tie 3-1 on aggregate before losing the final 1-0 to Hull City.

The last time Posh contested the play-offs at the end of the 2013-14 season they had finished sixth in League One, 12 points behind third-placed Orient (86-74) and the Londoners duly won the semi-final 3-2 on aggregate.

Posh also finished sixth in the famous 1991-92 third tier season, but on that occasion third-placed Huddersfield were only four points better off.